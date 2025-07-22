10,229 Shares in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIM opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 98.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

