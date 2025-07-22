10,629 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 159,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $825,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,202,060. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 176,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,744. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of MARA stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 6.53. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 46.68%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.