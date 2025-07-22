12,189 Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QXO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in QXO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QXO by 57.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QXO by 533.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in QXO in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in QXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $157.28.

QXO Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

