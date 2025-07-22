17,587 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 838.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Jones Trading raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.92. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 264.94%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

