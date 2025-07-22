27,018 Shares in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XFLT. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 158,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.05%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.