4,380 Shares in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 125.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 59,740 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus set a $63.00 price target on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.49.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

