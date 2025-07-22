479 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $420.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.17 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

