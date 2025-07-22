5,279 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,366,000 after acquiring an additional 718,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 1,724.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 656,158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in JD.com by 706.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 974.5% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 103,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 79.9% during the first quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 52,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of JD.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

