A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 222,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,673 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

