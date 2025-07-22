ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,786 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $307,876,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $153,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,453,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,056 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,843,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $74,927,000 after acquiring an additional 523,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.03%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Insider Activity at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

