AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Susquehanna

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

