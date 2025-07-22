Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,543 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,811.26. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,726,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.