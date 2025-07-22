Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 29,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,636.08. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,289.60. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,156 shares of company stock worth $12,119,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.