Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) versus SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Financial Comparison

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SuperCom and Allegion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allegion 1 4 2 0 2.14

Volatility & Risk

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Allegion has a consensus price target of $151.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Allegion.

SuperCom has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom 14.77% 54.93% 19.45% Allegion 16.28% 44.82% 14.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and Allegion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $27.83 million 1.00 $660,000.00 $1.38 6.87 Allegion $3.77 billion 3.41 $597.50 million $7.12 21.02

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegion beats SuperCom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

