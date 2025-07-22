American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $122,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,630 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

