American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

