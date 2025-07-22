American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get American Integrity Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AII

American Integrity Insurance Group Price Performance

AII stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $292.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $290.13. The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.89 million.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.