Analyzing Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vinci and MasTec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 0 0 0 0.00 MasTec 0 2 14 2 3.00

MasTec has a consensus price target of $174.47, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Given MasTec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than Vinci.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MasTec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vinci has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasTec has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and MasTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A MasTec 1.72% 11.65% 3.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci and MasTec”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $78.42 billion 1.07 $5.26 billion N/A N/A MasTec $12.46 billion 1.11 $162.79 million $2.72 64.40

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than MasTec.

Summary

MasTec beats Vinci on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company build infrastructure for wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas, water, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; power delivery services, such as electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail; and water infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation, power generation, civil and industrial facilities, pipelines, and fiber optic and other cables, as well as install-to-the-home services. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and civil and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, including renewable and other energy providers, pipeline operators, civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

