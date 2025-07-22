Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

