Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.10. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,253,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $423,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,340.31. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

