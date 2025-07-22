Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCUS opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 258.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.58%. The business’s revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

