Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,623 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,655 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,170,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 904.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 599,933 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 791,287 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 278,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TripAdvisor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.