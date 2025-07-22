Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,810 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 1,169,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $33,711,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,392,000 after purchasing an additional 785,578 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,735,000 after purchasing an additional 756,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,267,000 after purchasing an additional 628,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Trading Down 1.7%

BHVN stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.