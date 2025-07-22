Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,435,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,057,000 after buying an additional 173,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.74. Crescent Energy Company has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.