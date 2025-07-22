Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

