Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 161,968 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.54. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

