Arizona State Retirement System Buys 32,405 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,016,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $522,016.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,819.01. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

