Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ringcentral by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 1,803.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Ringcentral Price Performance

Shares of Ringcentral stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.53 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ringcentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 29,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $774,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 352,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,018.88. The trade was a 7.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $586,612.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 413,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,597.39. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,647 shares of company stock worth $6,531,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ringcentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

About Ringcentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.