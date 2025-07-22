Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Busey were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Busey by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Busey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.77. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,875.60. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Caple acquired 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $25,380.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,394.40. This represents a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $286,148. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First Busey in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

