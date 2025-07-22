Arizona State Retirement System Has $515,000 Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

