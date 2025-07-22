Arizona State Retirement System Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 811.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SLNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Laidlaw boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of -2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

