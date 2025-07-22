Arizona State Retirement System Has $542,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $744.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hawaiian Electric Industries

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.