Arizona State Retirement System Has $599,000 Stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 783.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Acushnet by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

