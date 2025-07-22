Arizona State Retirement System Has $721,000 Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Blackbaud by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

