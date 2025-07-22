Arizona State Retirement System Has $793,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 258.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.5%

WesBanco stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

WesBanco Company Profile



WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

