Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

