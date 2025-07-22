Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of UEC opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

