Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freedom were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Freedom by 13,133.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Freedom during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 555.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Price Performance

Shares of FRHC opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.11.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.72 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

