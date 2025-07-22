Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

