Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.49%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

