Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,087 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

VIAV stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.