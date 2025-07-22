Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,508 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 18.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 233.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners upgraded Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

