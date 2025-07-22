Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,991 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5%

COLM opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Sportswear

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.