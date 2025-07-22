Arizona State Retirement System Sells 361 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $34,168,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $6,077,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,308.85. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.