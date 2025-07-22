Arizona State Retirement System Sells 455 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 45.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

