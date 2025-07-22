Arizona State Retirement System Sells 624 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 230,478 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in LiveRamp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 212,572 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 168,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,057,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LiveRamp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 121,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,329.00 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

