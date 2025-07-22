Arizona State Retirement System Sells 899 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

