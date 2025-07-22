ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ARM were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in ARM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of ARM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $182.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.89, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 4.19.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

