Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.07 and traded as high as $35.16. Astronics shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 518,239 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRO. Truist Financial raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.53 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.45%. Analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $15,046,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

