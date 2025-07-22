AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 558.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 104.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AN stock opened at $198.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $217.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

